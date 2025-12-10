2 people, dog rescued from Dallas apartment fire

article

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) units rescued two residents and a dog from an apartment building Monday after a fire broke out on the first floor.

DFR units were dispatched at 11:52 a.m. to the apartment complex at 2468 Bahama Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters saw black smoke pouring from a first-floor unit. With reports of people still inside, attack teams deployed hand lines for suppression and began search and rescue operations.

In total, DFR rescued two residents and one dog from the building.

One woman was found sleeping in her apartment, completely unaware the building was filling with smoke, and was awakened and assisted by firefighters. Another resident was rescued from a balcony of an apartment that was smoke-filled but not on fire.

The person in the apartment where the fire originated, near a closet, was able to escape before DFR arrived.

A third resident was taken to a local hospital after self-rescuing and being exposed to smoke in their apartment.

The fire damaged only one of the building's eight apartments, but the other seven suffered significant smoke damage. Apartment management has available units to accommodate the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.