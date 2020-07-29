3 men facing capital murder charges for 2017 Plano murder

article

Plano police said three men involved in a 2017 murder are now behind bars.

Jacob Malin, Ladarus Keys and Christopher Walker are charged with capital murder for the death of Christopher Collinvitti.

Investigators said they shot and killed Collinvitti, a 58-year-old electrical engineer, during a robbery attempt in the garage of his home in November of 2017.

A few days later, police released surveillance video of a dark sedan that was spotted in the area near Independence Parkway and Hedgcoxe Road around the time of the shooting.

It’s not yet clear what led investigators to Malin, Keys and Walker three years later.

Key and Walker are jailed in North Texas.

Malin is being extradited from Mississippi.