3 injured in North Forth Worth shooting, no arrests made

The Brief Three people were injured in a shooting in North Fort Worth on Monday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of N. Riverside Dr. One person was shot in the face, another shot in the arm, and the third shot in the leg.



Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people in North Fort Worth on Tuesday night.

Three Injured in Shooting

What we know:

Officers were called to the 8100 block of N. Riverside Drive around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. While en route, they received another call that someone had been shot at the 7-11 less than a mile away from the first address.

Officers arrived at the N. Riverside Dr. location and found one gunshot victim. The male was shot in the leg.

Two other gunshot victims were found at the 7-11 on Tarrant Parkway. One victim was shot in the face and the other was shot in the arm.

All three were taken to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation shows the shootings were related.

Investigators say two guns were found at the 7-11.

Police say the shooting happened on N. Riverside Dr. and two victims drove to the 7-11 to call for help.

What we don't know:

Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, and at this time, no one has been arrested.

The names of those injured have not been released.

The conditions of the victims are not known.