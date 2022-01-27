3 Houston Police officers shot, in stable condition, suspect involved in shootout identified

Authorities are on the scene after three Houston police officers were shot on Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred on the 2100 block of McGowen Street.

The three officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and are currently in stable condition, according to Houston Police.

Roland Caballero. 31

Houston police said the suspect, who has been identified as Roland Caballero, 31, fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time.

Authorities tell FOX 26 the suspect has been identified and is currently in a SWAT standoff with police at the intersection of Lockwood and Lyons.

ATF agents said they are on the scene assisting with the incident.

VIDEO OF HOUSTON POLICE SHOOTOUT

In video obtained by FOX 26, you can hear dozens of shots being fired between police and at least one suspect.

RESIDENTS REACT TO SHOOTING

Residents in the area of the shooting are shocked following the shooting on Thursday afternoon.

One resident FOX 26 spoke with said he thought he heard 100 shots during the confrontation between police and the suspect.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

Houston police officers at Memorial Hermann Hospital after three officers were shot on Thursday.

OFFICIALS REACT TO HOUSTON POLICE SHOOTING

The afternoon shooting of three Houston Police Department officers has local officials reacting to the shooting.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement, "Three Houston Police Officers were shot in the line of duty today, and I am relieved to hear their injuries are non-life-threatening. My thoughts and prayers go out to them, and I will be at the hospital soon to check on their recovery, thank them for their service and speak to their families. I ask everyone to pray for the officers who were shot and for every law enforcement officer working on the streets of Houston. We live in dangerous times, and it will take all of us working together to make our city safe."

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said, "I am saddened and absolutely outraged over this latest attack on our police. Gun violence is out of control and weapons of war have NO place on our streets. I'm in touch with Mayor Turner and he has our full support for anything he or HPD needs."

