3 found dead in Arlington apartment, 4th victim found in car

Police in Arlington found three people dead and a fourth person badly injured at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The survivor is a woman who was found shot inside a car in the parking lot of the Windsprint Apartments on Windshift Drive.

Investigators traced that car to an apartment where they found the bodies of three other people. All had gunshot wounds.

Two of the deceased are adults and one person appears to be a teenager, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting as a possible murder-suicide.

"Based on the fact that multiple firearms were found in the location and the position of the firearms were found, they believe that yes the suspect who did this is accounted for and is deceased inside the location," said Deputy Chief Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department.

Police do not yet know when the shootings happened. No one called 911 to report hearing gunfire.

A man who was leaving for work Wednesday morning called police after noticing a car with shattered windows and a wounded woman inside.

She was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.