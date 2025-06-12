3 EF-1 tornadoes hit North Texas on Sunday, officials say

article

The Brief An EF-1 tornado touched down southwest of Sherman in Grayson County. Two additional EF-1 tornadoes touched down near Ravenna and Bonham in Fannin County. All three had wind speeds around 100 mph.



The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes hit North Texas on Sunday.

North Texas Tornadoes

What's new:

Survey teams found evidence of two twisters that touched down in Fannin County and one that hit Sherman in Grayson County.

All three tornadoes had wind speeds of around 100 miles per hour, making them EF-1 tornadoes.

Bonham Storm Damage

The backstory:

FOX 4 captured video of some of the damage in Fannin County.

Part of the roof was blown off a Braum’s restaurant in Bonham, which is about 70 miles northeast of Dallas.

The city said there was also significant wind damage to trees, power lines, and homes throughout the area.

Residents said the pounding wind and rain felt like it lasted for hours.

"And then this morning I woke up and everything was torn up, trees down, trees on the car, a tree on the house. Getting ready to clean up, a lot of chainsaws going on," Sarah Pennington said.

There were no reports of any injuries.