Fort Worth police shoot knife-wielding man outside apartment early Sunday

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The Brief Fort Worth police shot and killed a knife-wielding man responding to a domestic disturbance Sunday morning on Renee Circle. The suspect was shot after refusing commands to drop the knife and advancing toward officers, marking Fort Worth's second fatal police shooting this weekend. No officers or bystanders were injured; the victim's identity and cause of death will be released by the medical examiner.



Fort Worth police shot and killed a man armed with a knife outside a West Fort Worth apartment complex early Sunday morning after he advanced toward officers during a domestic disturbance response, according to the police department.

The incident marks the city’s second officer-involved shooting in less than 24 hours.

Officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Patrol officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 9200 block of Renee Circle, near Interstate 30 and Interstate 820. Callers reported that a known adult male suspect had broken down the front door of an apartment and was physically and verbally fighting with a woman inside while armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they found the man in the parking lot holding a knife to his own throat. Officers issued verbal commands ordering him to drop the weapon, but he refused and continued walking toward the officers while holding the knife, police said. At least one officer opened fire, striking the suspect.

Officers and Fort Worth Fire Department personnel rendered medical care at the scene before the suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the incident.

What's next:

Police are expected to hold a news conference to give more details on the situation.

What we don't know:

The department’s Major Case Unit is investigating the shooting. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased and determine the official cause and manner of death.

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The fatal shooting follows an incident Saturday night in South Fort Worth, where police shot and killed an armed suspect wanted on a felony warrant following a brief vehicular pursuit.