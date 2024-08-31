3 children killed in Grayson County crash

article

Texas DPS says three children were killed in a crash on US-69 on Friday.

Alexander Grandy, 14, Amara Grandy, 13, and Alvin Grandy, 10, of Lone Oak, Texas were killed in a three-car crash on the highway near Penny Road.

The children were in a 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by Hyrum Grandy around 7:20 p.m.

Texas DPS says the Hyundai was traveling south on Highway 69 when it had to veer into the shoulder to avoid a crash, but ended up hitting an F-150. The crash forced the Hyundai into the northbound lane where it was hit by a Chevy Silverado.

The crash is under investigation.