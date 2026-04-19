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3 arrests made in the shooting death of Fort Worth 15-year-old Prince Washington

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Published  April 19, 2026 1:11pm CDT
Fort Worth
FOX Local
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19-year-old Kamron Dominic Lampkin, 20-year-old Cesar Andres Horton and 17-year-old Todaireyun Que’Mar Clark

The Brief

    • Three young males were arrested and charged with murder for the April 2 drive-by shooting death of 15-year-old Prince Washington.
    • Suspects were arrested in Fort Worth and Collin County following a two-week investigation by local police and U.S. Marshals.
    • The investigation remains active as detectives continue to work the case before it moves to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Three young males have been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy earlier this month, Fort Worth police announced Friday.

3 arrested in connection with teen death

What we know:

The suspects, identified as Kamron Dominic Lampkin, 19; Cesar Andres Horton, 20; and Todaireyun Que’Mar Clark, 17, face murder charges in the death of Prince Washington.

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15-year-old Fort Worth ISD student killed in drive-by shooting
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15-year-old Fort Worth ISD student killed in drive-by shooting

Fort Worth police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Glenbrook Lane that killed 15-year-old South Hills High School student Prince Washington early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on April 2 in the 6700 block of Glenbrook Lane in South Fort Worth. Officers arriving at the scene found the teenager shot inside a home. He was taken to a hospital where he died less than an hour later.

Homicide detectives, working with the department’s Observation and Surveillance Team, identified the three suspects following a two-week investigation. The Fort Worth Police Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force tracked down and arrested the men; two were found in Collin County, while the third was arrested in Fort Worth.

Drive-by shooting leaves Fort Worth teen dead

Drive-by shooting leaves Fort Worth teen dead

A drive-by shooting on Thursday morning left a Fort Worth ISD student dead, and police do not currently have a suspect. FOX 4's Dionne Anglin has more.

What they're saying:

"Gun violence can leave a lasting impact on families, neighborhoods, and our entire community," the department said in a statement. "Every trigger pulled carries consequences that can never be taken back."

Police had initially investigated the incident as a drive-by shooting. While the arrests have been made, officials noted that the investigation remains active and emphasized the importance of community cooperation in addressing gun violence.

What's next:

All three suspects have been booked into jail, and the case will be turned over to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Fort WorthCrime and Public SafetyCollin County