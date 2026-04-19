3 arrests made in the shooting death of Fort Worth 15-year-old Prince Washington

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The Brief Three young males were arrested and charged with murder for the April 2 drive-by shooting death of 15-year-old Prince Washington. Suspects were arrested in Fort Worth and Collin County following a two-week investigation by local police and U.S. Marshals. The investigation remains active as detectives continue to work the case before it moves to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.



Three young males have been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy earlier this month, Fort Worth police announced Friday.

3 arrested in connection with teen death

What we know:

The suspects, identified as Kamron Dominic Lampkin, 19; Cesar Andres Horton, 20; and Todaireyun Que’Mar Clark, 17, face murder charges in the death of Prince Washington.

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The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on April 2 in the 6700 block of Glenbrook Lane in South Fort Worth. Officers arriving at the scene found the teenager shot inside a home. He was taken to a hospital where he died less than an hour later.

Homicide detectives, working with the department’s Observation and Surveillance Team, identified the three suspects following a two-week investigation. The Fort Worth Police Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force tracked down and arrested the men; two were found in Collin County, while the third was arrested in Fort Worth.

What they're saying:

"Gun violence can leave a lasting impact on families, neighborhoods, and our entire community," the department said in a statement. "Every trigger pulled carries consequences that can never be taken back."

Police had initially investigated the incident as a drive-by shooting. While the arrests have been made, officials noted that the investigation remains active and emphasized the importance of community cooperation in addressing gun violence.

What's next:

All three suspects have been booked into jail, and the case will be turned over to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.