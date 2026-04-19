3 arrests made in the shooting death of Fort Worth 15-year-old Prince Washington
FORT WORTH, Texas - Three young males have been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy earlier this month, Fort Worth police announced Friday.
3 arrested in connection with teen death
What we know:
The suspects, identified as Kamron Dominic Lampkin, 19; Cesar Andres Horton, 20; and Todaireyun Que’Mar Clark, 17, face murder charges in the death of Prince Washington.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on April 2 in the 6700 block of Glenbrook Lane in South Fort Worth. Officers arriving at the scene found the teenager shot inside a home. He was taken to a hospital where he died less than an hour later.
Homicide detectives, working with the department’s Observation and Surveillance Team, identified the three suspects following a two-week investigation. The Fort Worth Police Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force tracked down and arrested the men; two were found in Collin County, while the third was arrested in Fort Worth.
What they're saying:
"Gun violence can leave a lasting impact on families, neighborhoods, and our entire community," the department said in a statement. "Every trigger pulled carries consequences that can never be taken back."
Police had initially investigated the incident as a drive-by shooting. While the arrests have been made, officials noted that the investigation remains active and emphasized the importance of community cooperation in addressing gun violence.
What's next:
All three suspects have been booked into jail, and the case will be turned over to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.