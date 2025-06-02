3 arrested in Denton County prostitution suppression operation

article

A prostitution suppression operation on May 29 ended with three men behind bars, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

The Prostitution Demand Suppression Operation was aimed at reducing prostitution in the community by arresting people trying to purchase sexual favors for money.

3 Arrested in Prostitution Bust

What we know:

During the operation, John Holland was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. His bond was set at $25,000.

Nicholas Matt was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and unlawful carrying of a weapon. His combined bond was set at $3,500.

Patrick Smith was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.

All three have been released from jail after posting their bonds.

What's next:

Denton County investigators say leads on other people engaging in prostitution were identified and the Denton County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit are following up.