3 arrested after Dallas carjacking and chase

Published  September 23, 2024 12:46pm CDT
Old East Dallas
FOX 4
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested three suspects after a carjacking and police chase.

The carjacking happened on Friday night in the 5100 block of East Side Avenue, which is in Old East Dallas.

Police said the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and took off in his van.

Officers later spotted the stolen van, and there was a brief chase. Three people were ultimately arrested.

Jessie Garcia, 36, is now facing aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and drug possession charges.

Jose Hernandez, 38, was charged with evading arrest, and Star Williams, 43, was jailed for probation violations.

The case is still under investigation, police said.