3 arrested after Dallas carjacking and chase

article

The Brief Armed suspects stole a man's van in Old East Dallas on Friday evening. Police later spotted the stolen vehicle and began chasing it. The three people in the van are now facing charges.



Dallas police have arrested three suspects after a carjacking and police chase.

The carjacking happened on Friday night in the 5100 block of East Side Avenue, which is in Old East Dallas.

Police said the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and took off in his van.

Officers later spotted the stolen van, and there was a brief chase. Three people were ultimately arrested.

Featured article

Jessie Garcia, 36, is now facing aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and drug possession charges.

Jose Hernandez, 38, was charged with evading arrest, and Star Williams, 43, was jailed for probation violations.

The case is still under investigation, police said.