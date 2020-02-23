2nd teen charged with murder for drive-by shooting that killed 79-year-old Dallas woman

article

A 17-year-old is the second juvenile to be charged with murder for the drive-by shooting that killed a 79-year-old South Dallas woman in her own home last Halloween.

Kimberly Ann Garcia turned herself in to police on Saturday, and was charged with the murder of Gloria Roque. Her bond was set at $150,000. Earlier this month, police arrested a male juvenile in Roque's murder, but did not release his age or name.

RELATED: Juvenile arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 79-year-old Dallas woman

Police have not yet said what roles Garcia and the other suspect had in Roque's murder, but her family said that police told them a group of kids in a car mistook Roque's home for someone else’s.

The fatal shooting happened on Halloween night 2019, when Roque was inside her home with her daughter. A bullet fired from someone in a passing vehicle came through the front wall and hit her.

RELATED: Elderly woman killed in South Dallas drive-by shooting

Her family said police told them her killing was a case of mistaken identity.