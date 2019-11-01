Elderly woman killed in South Dallas drive-by shooting

A 79-year-old woman was shot and killed inside her own Dallas home late Thursday night.

Dallas police said the drive-by shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Meyers Street in South Dallas.

The elderly woman was inside her home with her daughter when a bullet came through the front wall. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries but died shortly afterward.

Police have not yet released the woman’s name but family members told FOX 4 she was a loving woman who went out of her way to help people.

She was taught piano lessons, was active with her choir at Warren United Methodist Church and was known as someone who was a light in her community.

The woman’s family said has lived in the same peaceful home for nearly 40 years. Police do not believe she was the intended target.

“This lady didn’t bother nobody. She was helpful if anything. She’d give you something! You need a dollar, she’d give you that. You know... she’s good people, man, good people,” said Larry Larry, the victim’s cousin.

Larry said he lives nearby and heard the gunfire. He said typically whenever something like that happens, she was the one who would check on people.

When he didn’t hear from her after gunfire, he knew something was wrong.

“I don’t know what the problem was. It’s just out of the ordinary,” Larry said. “I don’t know if somebody was after somebody else or what. And it just happened to this house. It’s wrong.”

Police are still working to determine who is responsible for the shooting and why.