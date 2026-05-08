2nd suspect arrested in Frisco cold case murder

The Brief Frisco police arrested 57-year-old Keith Hart on Friday, marking the second arrest in the 24-year-old cold case murder of Frank Weiss. The victim’s former wife, Lisa Honrud, was also charged last month after modern technology and a key witness helped investigators link the pair to the 2002 crime. Specific details regarding the motive and the exact evidence linking the suspects to the murder have not yet been released by authorities.



Frisco police have arrested a second person for a cold case murder that happened 24 years ago.

What's new:

On Friday, officers arrested 57-year-old Keith Hart of Waxahachie on a murder warrant.

The backstory:

Hart is the second person to face charges for the 2002 murder of Plano resident Frank Weiss, whose body was found near Lake Lewisville within the Frisco city limits.

Last month, police also arrested 55-year-old Lisa Honrud. She was married to Weiss at the time.

Police have not said how they linked Honrud and Hart to the crime, but said modern technology and investigative techniques, along with information from a key witness, helped them solve the 24-year-old cold case.

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What they're saying:

Frisco police said this second arrest is the result of investigative progress, commitment, and cooperation by key witnesses.

"This second arrest moves us closer to closure for the Weiss family and our entire community. We are grateful for the continued support and will keep working until every responsible party is brought to justice." Chief David Shilson said.

Keith Hart's arrest by the Frisco Police Department on May 8, 2026

The other side:

FOX 4’s Vania Castillo spoke with Weiss’ daughter, Carla, shortly after Honrud’s arrest. She called the moment bittersweet.

"Hope is a funny thing. Hope has a way of strangling you, and so, at some point, I have probably accepted that there will never be an answer," she said. "But acceptance doesn't kill. I dreamed of there being an answer, but I didn't expect one."

"24 years is a long time. We are all so appreciative and grateful of this day."

During the interview, Weiss’ daughter told FOX 4 she didn’t believe Honrud acted alone, saying her father was a large man.

Frank Weiss (Frisco PD)

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by using the Frisco PD app.