27 fugitives from Texas 10 Most Wanted captured in 2019

The Texas Department of Safety has announced that 27 fugitives who were wanted through the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program were arrested in 2019.

Gang members and convicted sex offenders were just some of those who were wanted through the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program. The program allows law enforcement agencies to readily view and spread information about dangerous individuals who are on the run from police.

“Each year, the tips sent into Crime Stoppers from the public help law enforcement take the most dangerous fugitives off our streets. These programs play an integral role in our work to ensure justice is served and that the state of Texas is safe and secure,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a news release.

10 of the 27 fugitives were caught outside of Texas or outside of the United States, with eight being caught in other states, one in Mexico and another in Puerto Rico.

“The public plays a key role in making the Texas 10 Most Wanted program successful because their tips are often critical to locating these criminals and removing them from our streets,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The department is also thankful to our law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal level who provide essential support in our efforts to capture these ruthless fugitives and sexual predators, which bolsters the safety of communities across Texas.”

Some of the fugitives also had ties to known gangs including the Texas Mexican Mafia, Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), Bloods, Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, Texas Syndicate, Crips, Texas Chicano Brotherhood, Gangster Disciples and the Aryan Circle.

Texas Crime Stoppers is funded by the Governor's Criminal Justice Division and offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to an arrest of one of Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

Last year, $45,000 was awarded to anonymous tippers who's information lead to an arrest.

A full list of captured offenders can be found on the Texas 10 Most Wanted website.