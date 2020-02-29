26,000 expected to take part in Cowtown races

There will be 26,000 runners who will lace up for the series of Cowtown races in Fort Worth this weekend.

The 5K and 10k races took place on Saturday, and the half marathon, marathon and ultra-marathon races will start Sunday.

Organizers said they provided vouchers to eight runners who were planning on running the Tokyo Marathon this weekend, but were canceled from that event due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“So, a lot of runners that have been planning to travel internationally from the United States to Tokyo were fully trained for a marathon and then their race got canceled,” explained Heidi Swartz, executive director Cowtown Marathon.

The Tokyo Marathon was only canceled for non-elite runners.

Elite runners can still participate.

Some of the Cowtown runners who planned to run in Tokyo are from Texas, while others are from out of state.