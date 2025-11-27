25 arrested as deputies bust major Thanksgiving cockfighting ring in Alvarado

article

The Brief 25 people were taken into custody after Johnson County deputies disrupted a large, suspected cockfighting operation in Alvarado, Texas. Deputies recovered more than 60 roosters, including two that had sustained serious fighting injuries, from the illegal operation. The suspects face charges related to cockfighting, which is a violation of the Texas Penal Code, and authorities have secured evidence pending trial.



25 people were taken into custody Thursday after Johnson County sheriff’s deputies disrupted a suspected cockfighting operation in Alvarado, authorities said.

25 arrested from animal cruelty call

What we know:

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. to a report of possible animal cruelty and illegal cockfighting on Deborah Drive, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, a large group of people attempted to flee but were quickly detained.

Cockfighting is a violation of Texas Penal Code 42.105.

Three juveniles were also found at the scene. They were released to responsible family members who were not present during the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

More than 60 roosters were recovered from the property, including two with serious injuries. Natures Edge Wildlife Rehabilitation assisted with emergency care for the animals.

Cockfighting scene secured

Dig deeper:

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Wardens helped deputies secure the scene and apprehend suspects.

The sheriff’s office shared an image of a trophy that was reportedly intended to be awarded during the event. Officials said it has been placed in the agency’s property room as evidence pending trial.

Authorities encourage residents to continue assisting law enforcement by calling the sheriff’s communications division or Johnson County Crime Stoppers.