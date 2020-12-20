23-year-old arrested for murder at Dallas apartment

article

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after police said he admitted to shooting a man after a fight.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday, at the Bonita Gardens Apartments, located on Fordham Road.

Responding officers found a man, who has not yet been identified, who had been shot, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Xzavien Ausborne was detained, and detectives said he later admitted to shooting the victim after a fight. He was arrested on a murder charge.

No further details have been released.