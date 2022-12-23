23-year-old arrested after hours-long standoff with North Richland Hills police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A 23-year-old North Richland Hills man is facing charges after a domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff with police.
Darren Prany was charged with injury to an elderly person after the incident on Jerrell Street Wednesday.
Darren Prany
A call to police was made around 11:30 a.m. for a domestic issue, at 1 p.m. a SWAT team was called to the home after Prany refused to come out of the home. At around 4:15 p.m. gas was used to get Prany to leave the house.
READ MORE: North Richland Hills 8-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting
He was then arrested.
Prany is the grandson of two adult victims who were in the house.
The male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.