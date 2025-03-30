23 charged in Lubbock meth, fentanyl trafficking

article

Twenty-three accused methamphetamine and fentanyl traffickers in Lubbock, Texas, have been federally charged with drug crimes, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

The defendants, charged in nine indictments, were arrested on Wednesday, March 26th. Initial appearances began Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda ‘Amy’ R. Burch.

The Investigation

This investigation began in March 2023. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized more than 43 kilograms of methamphetamine, 285.4 grams of fentanyl (approx. 1,902 pills), 335.5 grams of cocaine, 2,296.7 grams of marijuana, and six firearms.

The 285.4 grams of seized fentanyl equals potentially 21,662 lethal doses of fentanyl.

Those charged in the indictments include:

Vida Tamor Overstreet, 49, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful use of communication facility, distribution of methamphetamine

Patrick Wayne Frazier aka Pat Pat, 38, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

Juantay Dewayne Frazier aka Broadway, 39, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful use of communication facility, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

David Wayne Frazier aka Dinky, 39, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful use of communication facility, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Santiago Daniel Baltazar aka Chago, 26, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Walter Wood, 36, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Santos Moncada aka Tos, 28, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

Jessie Franco, 41, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Shondra Christine Walker, 40, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Orian Emanuel Garcia, 35, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Rudolfo Luna aka Roy Luna, 43, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

Adam Lee Arredondo, 37, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Justin Lee Dominguez, 37, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

Anthony James Lockett, 44, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl, distribution of methamphetamine

Rita Adelita Castillo, 44, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

Paul Wayne Frazier, 38, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Charles Andre Sykes, 41, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Heather Jane Whitehead, 40, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Henry Tienda, Jr., 35, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Gary Dewayne Bolton aka Bay Bay, 36, charged with distribution of fentanyl

Arhmad Rashad Fountain aka Ra Ra, 47, charged with distribution of methamphetamine

Rubith Diaz Rodriguez, age 24, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Tyler Kristian Piseno, 37, charged with distribution of fentanyl.

If convicted, some of the defendants face up to life in federal prison.

What they're saying:

"Cooperation of local, state and federal law enforcement led to success in disrupting a drug trafficking organization," said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "These arrests will have a considerable impact on the distribution of methamphetamine in the greater-Lubbock area, and law enforcement will continue work together to ensure the safety and security of our communities."

"This operation sends a clear message that we will not tolerate the flow of illegal drugs into our neighborhoods," said Eduardo A. Chavez, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA. "By working together at every level of law enforcement, we are leveraging all available resources to destroy these criminal networks and commit to safeguard our communities from drug trafficking and violent crime."