2030 FIFA World Cup will span across 3 continents and 6 countries, may expand to 64 teams

The Brief The 2030 FIFA World Cup will span across three continents and six countries. Morocco, Portugal and Spain will host the tournament which will be celebrating its 100th year. To mark the 100th anniversary, the opening matches will be held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. FIFA is looking at adding another 16 teams to the tournament for the 2030 World Cup and expanding it to 64 teams.



After 39 days, 72 group stage matches, the Round of 32, the Round of 16, the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and third-place Bronze match, the 2026 FIFA World Cup concluded Sunday with Spain defeating Argentina 1 -0. Now the world will have to wait four more years for the next World Cup in 2030 which will span across three continents and six countries

2030 FIFA World Cup

Just like the 2026 World Cup, there will be three host countries for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Morocco, Portugal and Spain will host the tournament which will be celebrating its 100th year. To mark the 100th anniversary, the opening matches will be held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay, marking the first time the World Cup has been played across three continents.

2030 FIFA World Cup may expand to 64 teams

And the 2030 FIFA World Cup may feature more teams vying for the championship. The 2026 FIFA World Cup featured 48 teams and now FIFA is looking at adding another 16 teams to the tournament for the 2030 World Cup.



During an interview with Swiss media outlet Blue News, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said they are looking into expanding the tournament to 64 teams.

What they're saying:

"That’s definitely an issue that will be examined and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup. When organizing a World Cup, it’s important to organize it for the whole world — not just Europe and South America, but effectively the entire world. Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup."

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2034 FIFA World Cup

The 2034 FIFA World Cup will head back to the Middle East in 2034. Saudi Arabia will serve as the host country for the tournament. Qatar hosted the World Cup in 2022 where Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout to earn their third World Cup title.