2026 FIFA World Cup tickets to go on sale on first-come first-serve basis

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The Brief Final ticket sales begin April 1 at 10 a.m. CT on a first-come, first-served basis through the official FIFA website. Fans can select specific seats directly from a map for the first time and access an authorized resale marketplace starting April 2. FIFA specifies that entry visas are required separately because a match ticket does not guarantee admission into the United States, Mexico, or Canada.



As kickoff nears for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the highlight of the tournament so far has been global demand to secure a ticket to the world's biggest sporting event this June and July.

Additional tickets for the event will go on sale to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis next week.

World Cup 2026 ticket sales dates and times

What we know:

FIFA announces that the Last-Minute Sales Phase is the final official ticket sales phase. Following FIFA’s Random Selection Draw period, additional tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will go on sale to the public from 10 a.m. CT, on Wednesday, April 1, until the end of the competition.

The public can purchase tickets via FIFA.com/tickets throughout the 48-team tournament, as the games take place across three North American countries.

During this final phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ticketing program, tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability. Fans will be able to do the following:

Immediately see the matches and categories for which tickets are available.

Select specific seats

Proceed with the purchase and receive confirmation once payment is completed.

To select specific seats (Fans can choose directly from the seat map option)

Ticket holders who have bought tickets in previous phases will also be able to see the seats that have been allocated to them via their FIFA account, starting April 1.

Choose your seats and use the resale marketplace

Dig deeper:

Tickets will continue to be released on a rolling basis, including same-day tickets for matches on occasion.

In addition, FIFA will reopen the official Resale/Exchange Marketplace for eligible ticket holders on Thursday, April 2. A platform that allows fans who can no longer attend matches, to sell their tickets to other fans in a "secure and authorized environment."

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 7: FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed at AT&T Stadium on August 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FIFA via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Fans are encouraged to check FIFA.com/tickets regularly as FIFA says that temporarily unavailable tickets may become available again through the official platform. Fan eagerness for the sporting event is at an all-time high, according to a release sent by the FIFA Communications Division.

"A historic number of fans from across the globe have already secured their spots at the biggest FIFA World Cup ever through the three ticketing phases completed so far. During the Random Selection Draw phase alone, more than 500 million ticket requests were submitted by members of the general public, resulting in over one million tickets being sold by the end of that sales period on 27 February. With the tournament now under 80 days away, the cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million set at the 1994 FIFA World Cup™ is on course to be surpassed during this year’s competition."

Related article

Entry requirements for the USA, Mexico, and Canada

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino unveils the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Match Ball at the Home of FIFA on October 02, 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Marcio Machado/FIFA)

What you can do:

All ticket sales are final.

A match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country, and fans should visit each host country’s government website today to check the entry requirements for Canada, Mexico and the United States. Given the processing times involved, FIFA recommends that fans submit any required visa applications as early as possible.

The terms and conditions applicable to FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are available for review on FIFA.com/tickets.