DFW-area schools, districts earn spots on 2025 Texas Honor Roll

The Brief Top-performing Texas schools and districts have been named to the 2025 Texas Honor Roll, recognizing high student achievement in math and reading. Roughly 15% of eligible campuses earned the distinction based on STAAR test data from the last three years, requiring consistent performance above the state average. Economic disadvantage is a key factor in the selection process, as schools are evaluated on their ability to close achievement gaps for lower-income student populations.



It has been revealed which Texas districts and individual campuses have earned recognition on the 2025 Texas Honor Roll.

Texas Honor Roll schools

What we know:

A searchable list of Honor Roll schools and districts is available HERE, along with a complete list of 2025 Texas Honor Roll districts and schools.

The Texas Honor Roll is an annual designation according to data released by the Educational Results Partnership (ERP), in collaboration with the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, highlighting campuses that perform well when it comes to student achievement.

2025 Texas School Rankings

By the numbers:

In 2025, about 15% of eligible Texas schools and 14.5% of eligible districts earned Honor Roll recognition, according to program officials.

The analysis is based on results from STAAR tests, and uses publicly available data from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 testing cycles.

To make the Honor Roll, a school or district must have comprehensively performed above the mean, at least 80% of the time, for all cohorts of students served and for all grade levels served.

Only schools with at least 100 students enrolled and districts with a minimum of 500 students enrolled can qualify.

STAR vs. Scholar schools: Campus evaluations

What they're saying:

To ensure fair comparisons, schools were categorized into two groups:

STAR Schools and Districts: Schools and districts with greater than, or equal to, 33% of students designated as economically disadvantaged.

Scholar Schools and Districts: Schools and districts with fewer than 33% of students designated as economically disadvantaged.

The organization states that campuses were evaluated on math and reading outcomes for all students as well as for specific subgroups. This includes economically disadvantaged students, students receiving special education services and major racial and ethnic groups.

Schools with strong overall performance could still be excluded if results for Black or Hispanic students fell significantly below peer expectations, unless the campus showed measurable year-to-year improvement in both math and reading outcomes.

The final list of schools and districts underwent independent external review to verify accuracy and adherence to the methodology.

What's next:

Program officials said the Honor Roll is intended not only to recognize high-performing schools, but also to encourage the sharing of best practices among educators statewide.