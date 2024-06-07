Texas releases 2024 STAAR test results

article

The Texas Education Agency says student performance held steady in the latest end of course STAAR exams.

The results show a 4% increase in students meeting grade level in English II (60%) and a 2% decrease in students meeting grade level in U.S. History (69%).

The TEA says one of the biggest increases for emergent bilingual students, which make up 24% of Texas public school students.

An emergent bilingual student is any student who speaks a primary language other than English and is in the process of acquiring English.

Bilingual students saw an increase in meeting grade level in Alegebra, English I & II, Biology and History.

Parents can look at their students' STAAR results by visiting their school district's family portal or going to TexasAssessment.gov using the access code provided by your child's school.