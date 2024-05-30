Plano 12-year-old is a 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee finalist

article

A student from North Texas will compete in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Fiazan Zaki is a sixth grader at Rice Middle School in Plano.

He is one of eight students who advanced to the finals after Wednesday’s brutal competition eliminated 140 of the country’s top spellers.

Zaki is no stranger to the National Spelling Bee. He competed for the first time in 2019 when he was just 7. He tied for 21st place last year.

The now 12-year-old said when he isn’t spelling, he loves speed-solving Rubik’s Cubes, playing the viola, learning new languages, and hanging out with friends and his twin sister, Zara.

The finals are set for 7 p.m. on Thursday. They will be televised and streamed online.

The winner will take home a trophy and more than $50,000 in prizes.