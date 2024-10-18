Komen Race for the Cure will draw thousands in pink to Plano

The Komen Dallas North Texas Race for the Cure will bring together thousands of people on Saturday who are on a mission to end breast cancer.

The annual event marked by a sea of pink and inspiring stories of resilience is being held this year at The Campus at Legacy in Plano.

It will kick off around 8:15 a.m. with an opening ceremony to honor breast cancer survivors.

The race itself begins at 8:45 a.m. That’s when teams of survivors, supporters, and advocates work to raise money for programs that help those who are currently fighting the disease.

FOX 4 is once again a proud sponsor.

For more information, visit https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR/RacefortheCure/RaceforTheCure?pg=entry&fr_id=10482.