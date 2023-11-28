2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo music lineup announced

article

Several country music favorites are coming to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Sammy Kershaw will headline the first concert on opening weekend in January.

MORE: Things to Do in North Texas

Trace Adkins, Pam Tillis, and Little Texas are also set to perform.

Motown legend Smokey Robinson will also perform a selection of his many classics, songs from his first new album in nearly a decade.

"The Auditorium Entertainment Series has established itself as one of Fort Worth’s best entertainment destinations and 2024 will raise the bar even higher," said FWSSR President Brad Barnes. "This is just the start of what will be a number of incredible artists appearing in the historical Will Rogers Auditorium throughout the Show."

Related article

The annual stock show begins Jan. 12 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The concerts will be next door in the Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium.

Concert tickets go on sale on Friday. Those tickets include admission to the FWSSR grounds but separate tickets are required for rodeo performances.

For more information, visit www.fwssr.com.