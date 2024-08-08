Expand / Collapse search

24 North Texas school districts head back to school

By
Published  August 8, 2024 8:23am CDT
Education
North Texas dad has wild outfit for 1st day of school

Tracy Travers has a tradition of making the first day of school pretty memorable. This year, he didn't disappoint while walking his two daughters to class in Boles ISD.

DALLAS - The school year begins today for two dozen school districts in North Texas.

The biggest districts starting on Thursday are McKinney, Wylie, Little Elm, and Princeton ISDs.

MORE: Back to School News

There are about 90,000 students in 24 districts heading back to school.

Only seven of those districts have full or partial four-day schedules, including Farmersville, Joshua, and Wills Point ISDs.

Most of the major school districts like Dallas and Fort Worth will have their first day next week.

