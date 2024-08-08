24 North Texas school districts head back to school

The school year begins today for two dozen school districts in North Texas.

The biggest districts starting on Thursday are McKinney, Wylie, Little Elm, and Princeton ISDs.

There are about 90,000 students in 24 districts heading back to school.

Only seven of those districts have full or partial four-day schedules, including Farmersville, Joshua, and Wills Point ISDs.

Most of the major school districts like Dallas and Fort Worth will have their first day next week.

We'll share some of our favorites on TV as we celebrate the start of the new year.