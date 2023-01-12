2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo opens this weekend

article

Fort Worth’s longtime tradition is nearly back. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off on Friday.

The event at the Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena is expected to draw in more than a million people over its three-week run.

Visitors can watch rodeo performances, as well as livestock and horse shows. Junior livestock competitions will be a big part of the event.

There’s also shopping, food vendors, a midway, and concerts for families to enjoy.

The event ends on Feb. 4.

For more information, visit www.fwssr.com.