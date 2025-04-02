20-year-old Dallas man convicted of selling machine gun conversion devices

article

The Brief A 20-year-old man from Dallas has been convicted of possession of an unregistered machine gun. Court documents show he was selling machine gun conversion devices on his Instagram account. He is facing up to 10 years in prison for each count. He sold 26 devices to undercover agents.



A 20-year-old man from Dallas has been convicted of possession of an unregistered machine gun.

Corey Wilson was convicted on March 27.

Selling Devices on Instagram

The backstory:

Court documents show that during the trial, evidence showed that Wilson advertised machine gun conversion devices for sale on his Instagram account. These devices can be installed in an AR-platform to allow the firearm to fire fully automatic.

The devices can be made quickly from a few dollars' worth of material. However, Wilson was selling them for $150 each.

During the trial, testimony revealed that undercover ATF agents contacted Wilson to buy the devices. During the first purchase of six devices, Wilson told them the devices had to be "activated: and showed the agents how to adjust and place them in the rifle to get them to fire "fully," meaning fully automatic.

He sold six devices to the agents on May 30, 2023. He sold another 20 devices on June 6, 2023. Court documents show all were sold within the Project Safe Neighborhood area of North Dallas.

Wilson is facing up to 10 years in federal prison on each count.

What's next:

Wilson's sentencing hearing date has not been announced.