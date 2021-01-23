20-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of 15-year-old in parking lot of Dallas Family Dollar
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a 20-year-old accused of killing a 15-year-old in the parking lot of a Family Dollar.
The shooting happened Friday night, just after 10 p.m., when officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 3500 block of S. Beckley Ave.
Responding officers found a teenager, Braylin Alexander Martinez, with multiple gunshot wounds in a 2004 Nissan Altima.
Martinez was then pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators identified Javius Devarius Williams as a suspect in the fatal shooting, and were able to arrest the 20-year-old.