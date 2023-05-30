2-year-old injured in Dallas drive-by shooting, police say

Dallas police are looking for a suspect who shot and injured a 2-year-old in the Red Bird area of southern Dallas.

The suspected drive-by shooting happened on Monday, just before 2 p.m. on Dusk Lane, not far from I-20.

The child was taken to a hospital. The injuries from the shooting were not life-threatening.

Police say they do not have any more information about the shooting or possible suspects.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.