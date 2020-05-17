2-year-old found safe after being inside vehicle that was stolen in Dallas

article

A 2-year-old was found safe inside an abandoned vehicle after police said someone stole the vehicle Sunday evening.

This happened just after 5:30 p.m., when someone left their vehicle running with a 2-year-old in the back seat.

Someone then stole the vehicle on South Jupiter Road, near LBJ,

The car thief drove the vehicle down the road, and left in near Northwest Highway, in Highland Meadows.

The child was found safe inside, and police are still searching for the suspect.