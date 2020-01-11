2 workers sustain flash burns while working in Fort Worth building

article

Two men were severely burned while trying to do electrical work in a Fort Worth building Saturday afternoon.

The call came in just before 1:40 p.m., and firefighters were called out to One City Place, on Throckmorton Street.

Investigators found that two workers were trying to change fuses in the basement garage, but power had not been cut in one of the rooms.

It caused a flash fire to erupt, and the men were burned on their face, arms, and legs.

The workers were taken to Parkland Hospital via CareFlite. Their conditions are not known at this time.