2 women injured in overnight shooting at Dallas apartment

One woman is in critical condition and another is in serious condition following a shooting at a Southeast Oak Cliff apartment.

Dallas police were called out just after 11 p.m. Friday night about a dispute between the tenants of two units at an apartment on E. Ledbetter Drive.

Police are working to determine whether the women were involved in the disturbance or if they were innocent bystanders.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.