2 women drown in Lake Lewisville after falling from pontoon boat

Game wardens in Denton County confirmed two drownings in Lake Lewisville Sunday night.

Two women fell into the lake from a pontoon boat just before 8 p.m.

Authorities said the women were not wearing life jackets.

The Lewisville Fire Department dive team recovered their bodies early Monday morning.

The ages of the women are 31 and 28, but their names have not been released.

One was from the Dallas area and the other was from the Houston area.

Game wardens are trying to determine if too many people, or too much weight on the boat contributed to the incident.