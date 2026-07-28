2 Texas men sentenced to 11+ years in federal fentanyl trafficking scheme

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The Brief Two North Texas men were each sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison for running a drug trafficking scheme. The conspiracy distributed thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Federal agents seized a firearm used to protect a Dallas drug distribution house during a multi-agency investigation.



Two North Texas men have been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to their roles in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.

The conspiracy allegedly distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills across North Texas, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Dallas and Plano men sentenced in federal fentanyl scheme

What we know:

28-year-old Heath Darrian Denson, of Dallas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

38-year-old Tyson Lamar Johnson, of Plano, also known as "TY" or "TeeWhy," pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced both individuals to 135 months in federal prison on Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

FBI and police bust Dallas 'trap house'

FILE-A member of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) poses for an illustrative photo during a press conference. (Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

According to court records, Denson and Johnson were part of a drug trafficking conspiracy responsible for distributing thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including portions of the Eastern District of Texas.

Prosecutors said Johnson also operated a "trap house" or drug distribution house, on McCallum Avenue in Dallas. During a search of the residence, investigators found a firearm that authorities said was used to further the drug trafficking operation.

The case was investigated by the Plano Police Department, the FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety as part of the Texoma High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative.

Law enforcement officials respond

What they're saying:

"The scourge of fentanyl has caused devastation and destruction across all of our communities," Texoma High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Director Keith Brown said in a statement.

"Trap houses filled with drugs and guns aren't just figments of Hollywood's imagination. They are real, tangible, and active in all of our neighborhoods."