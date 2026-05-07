2 Texas cities in top 10 for most mosquito-infested hubs

article

The Brief Houston and Dallas remain top-10 fixtures on Orkin's 2026 "Mosquito Cities" list, ranking 7th and 8th nationally despite slight dips from last year. Health experts warn of a nationwide crisis as shifting climates expand the range of deadly pests and increase the prevalence of diseases like West Nile and dengue. Prevention efforts are urged for residents, including eliminating standing water and using CDC-approved repellents to curb local breeding and transmission.



Several Texas metropolitan areas remain among the most mosquito-infested hubs in the country, according to an annual report released Monday.

Mosquitoes in Texas

By the numbers:

Houston and Dallas both maintained their status as top-10 fixtures on Orkin’s 2026 Mosquito Cities List, despite both cities sliding down one spot from the previous year. Houston now ranks as the No. 7 most active city for the pests, followed immediately by Dallas at No. 8.

Further south, San Antonio also saw a decline in activity, dropping four spots to No. 41 on the list of 50 cities.

The rankings, based on the number of new residential mosquito treatments performed between March 2025 and March 2026, come as experts warn that mosquito-borne risks are shifting from a regional Southern nuisance to a nationwide public health crisis.

What they're saying:

"Over the past decade, we’ve seen mosquito activity expand beyond traditional hotspots," said Shannon Sked, an Orkin entomologist. Sked noted that shifting climate conditions and the expanding range of the Aedes aegypti, or yellow fever mosquito, are creating new hotspots across the country.

While Texas cities saw slight numerical dips in the rankings, they remain on the front lines of potential health threats. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies mosquitoes as the deadliest animals in the world. In the U.S., they are primary vectors for West Nile virus, Zika, and Eastern Equine Encephalitis. The report also highlighted a significant rise in dengue fever, a disease once considered rare in the United States.

To combat the surge, Orkin announced the continuation of its "Mosquitoes Don’t Deserve a Drop" campaign. From May through August 2026, the company will donate $25 to the American Red Cross for every mosquito control service purchased, up to $250,000, to support the national blood supply during peak mosquito season.

What you can do:

For residents in high-activity areas like Houston and Dallas, experts recommend the "BITE" prevention method:

B lock skin by wearing long sleeves and CDC-approved repellent.

I nstall or repair tight-fitting window and door screens.

T rim vegetation and tall grass where mosquitoes rest.

Eliminate all standing water, which serves as a primary breeding ground.

Nationally, Chicago and New York trailed Los Angeles for the top spots, while Midwestern cities like Milwaukee and St. Louis saw the largest jumps in activity, each climbing 15 spots.

The rankings are based on the number of new residential mosquito treatments performed by Orkin from March 18, 2025, to March 18, 2026.

Los Angeles Chicago New York Detroit (+1) Atlanta (-1) Washington, D.C. (+2) Houston (-1) Dallas (-1) Cleveland Denver Raleigh, N.C. (+2) Charlotte, N.C. (+2) Minneapolis (+6) Philadelphia (-3) Indianapolis (+1) Tampa, Fla. (+2) Miami (-5) San Francisco (-3) Orlando, Fla. (-2) Columbus, Ohio (+3) Greenville, S.C. (+1) Baltimore (-2) Milwaukee (+15) Seattle (+2) Nashville, Tenn. (-4) Oklahoma City (-2) Pittsburgh (+1) Grand Rapids, Mich. (-3) Norfolk, Va. (-2) Cincinnati (-1) Richmond, Va. (-1) St. Louis (+15) Flint, Mich. (-2) Boston (+6) Knoxville, Tenn. (+1) West Palm Beach, Fla. (+6) Tulsa, Okla. (-5) Albuquerque, N.M. (-3) Sacramento, Calif. (new) Phoenix (new) San Antonio (-4) Cedar Rapids, Iowa (-9) Traverse City, Mich. (new) Hartford, Conn. (+1) San Diego (-6) Columbia, S.C. (-5) Springfield, Ill. (new) Memphis, Tenn. (-14) Greenville, N.C. (new) Greensboro, N.C. (-5)