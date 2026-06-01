2 Texas brothers overcome medical challenges to carry flags at 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief Brothers Christian and Landon Mesa are among 12 Cook Children’s Hospital patients chosen to walk onto the pitch as official flag bearers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The North Texas brothers will carry the flags for the Japan vs. Netherlands game during the opening match. After years of overcoming severe medical challenges, both brothers are now preparing for the global spotlight while jokingly focusing on not tripping on camera.



Two soccer fans who have overcome unimaginable odds will not only get to go to the FIFA World Cup, but now they will be on the pitch.

12 Cook Children’s patients selected as FIFA flag bearers

What we know:

For years, Christian and Landon Mesa experienced the World Cup the way most fans do, from a couch with a controller in their hands. But actually getting to the World Cup felt impossible.

Next week, the brothers won’t just be in the stands, they’ll be on the field. Christian and Landon are among 12 Cook Children’s Hospital patients selected to serve as FIFA World Cup 2026 flag bearers during the opening match in North Texas.

Overcoming medical challenges to reach the global stage

Landon Meza (left) and Chrisitan Meza (right)

For Christian, the moment comes after years of medical treatment.

"When I was nine, I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, and let's see, it's 2026 now, seven years of treatment. I'm finally getting closer to the remission that I've been aiming for," said Christian. "We've been playing FIFA since we were like seven, and we just enjoyed every single moment. We played club soccer together on the same team."

What they're saying:

For both brothers, Cook Children’s Hospital has been a part of their journey, and now it’s giving them a chance to experience something they’ve never imagined.

"I looked at the tickets, and I was like, this is not happening," said Landon. "It's still kind of crazy. It hasn't really comprehended for me yet."

Christian admits the possibility of tripping in front of a worldwide audience has crossed his mind, and his brother doesn’t seem much more confident.

"I don't want to become some TikTok meme, and, like, oh, you know, chubby Mexican boy, you know, slips, falls, breaks it back, you know, whatever, something like that," said Christian. "I can't risk it, I can't, I can't take the risk. I just can't. I can't become a meme."

Behind the laughter is a reality. Neither brother takes for granted. For years, they have watched the World Cup from home, and now they’ll be walking into it together.

"I'm just going to soak it all in. I think it's the word for it, and just be happy in the moment," said Landon.

Preparing for the Japan vs. Netherlands match in North Texas

What's next:

While millions of fans will be focused on the match between two brothers from North Texas. The boys are focused on something much simpler, making sure they don’t drop the flag.

Now all 12 Cook Children’s Hospitals patients that will be a part of this will be carrying the flags for the Japan and Netherlands game.