2 teens arrested for shooting that injured girl, woman during street fight in Garland

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested for a shooting that injured two people during a street fight in Garland Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called out at 3:30 p.m., after getting reports of people fighting in the 3700 block of Easton Meadows.

Investigators then found that at least three people pulled out guns during the fight and fired shots.

A 14-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were shot in the lower body. Police say both are expected to recover.

Ja Ray Malik Hollywood, 17, and a 16-year-old, whose name will not be released, were identified as two of the shooters.

Both were taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are still working to identify the third shooting suspect.