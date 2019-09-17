Garland Police: Teen girl, woman hurt after street fight leads to shooting

A 14-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were shot Tuesday after a street fight led to gunfire in Garland.

Police say the shooting happened at an apartment complex north of I-30 near Bobtown Road.

A 911 caller said there was a group of people fighting when someone pulled out a gun and began firing.

Both shooting victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. There was a third person who also got hurt. It was a minor injury.

So far, no arrests have been made.