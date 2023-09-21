2 shot while driving on I-30 in East Dallas

Two people were injured in a late-night shooting in Old East Dallas.

Police found a man and a woman in a bullet-riddled car on the Interstate 30 frontage road near Carroll Avenue.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Investigators said someone in another car shot them as they were driving along the freeway around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A third person in the vehicle was not injured.

Police have not yet found the shooter or said what led to the shooting.