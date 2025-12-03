2 residents, 2 firefighters injured in Fort Worth house fire

article

The Brief A working house fire on Cornish Avenue resulted in two residents and two firefighters being transported to the hospital. The fire was declared under control approximately 20 minutes after crews arrived; the pets in the home did not survive. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the two displaced adults, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



Two Fort Worth Firefighters and two residents were injured in a fire on Tuesday night in South Fort Worth, according to fire officials.

4 injured in Fort Worth house fire

What we know:

The fire was reported around 9:45 p.m. on Cornish Ave.

Firefighters arrived on scene within a few minutes and found flames coming from the one-story wood-frame home.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes.

Two residents inside the home were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and two firefighters were also taken to the hospital for minor burns.

The pets inside the home did not survive the fire.

The American Red Cross was contacted and is providing emergency assistance to the two displaced adults inside the home.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.