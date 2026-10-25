Trump to campaign in Lubbock and Corpus Christi as Texas Senate race tightens

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The Brief President Donald J. Trump will visit Texas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, holding rallies in Corpus Christi and Lubbock to boost GOP midterm candidates. Trump is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. in Corpus Christi and 6 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. While the Lubbock venue is confirmed, organizers have not yet released the specific location for the afternoon rally in Corpus Christi.



President Donald J. Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, for a pair of midterm campaign rallies, including an evening stop in Lubbock and an afternoon appearance in Corpus Christi, the Trump 47 Committee announced.

Trump in Lubbock

What we know:

The Lubbock event will take place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Doors are scheduled to open at 2:30 p.m. Central Time, with the event officially starting at 4:30 p.m. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 6 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Trump is slated to hold a political rally in Corpus Christi beginning at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. The location of the Corpus Christi event has not been announced.

Talarico in Lubbock

Talarico’s campaign released an updated travel itinerary for Tuesday featuring a three-city swing across West Texas and the Panhandle. Talarico will host a meet-and-greet in Midland at 12 p.m., followed by a 2:30 p.m. event in Amarillo, and wrap up his swing with a 7 p.m. rally in Lubbock.

The overlapping campaign stops put national attention squarely on West Texas as both parties sprint toward the November midterms. Republican nominee Ken Paxton and Talarico are locked in a competitive contest for the U.S. Senate seat, drawing significant national investment and heavy surrogate presence across the state.

Paxton in Texas

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is also actively rallying across Texas this week as part of his statewide "Come and Take It" campaign tour. He will be in Amarillo on Monday, Abilene on Wednesday, Beaumont on Thursday, in Houston on Friday and will be in Fort Worth on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Texas Senate race

Recent polling shows Democrat James Talarico holding a razor-thin one-point lead over Republican Ken Paxton, prompting both candidates to crisscross the state to mobilize voters.

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Both candidates plan to continue campaigning in the state in the coming days. Talarico is scheduled to campaign in El Paso on Monday, while Paxton will head to Amarillo to rally West Texas voters.