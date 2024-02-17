Expand / Collapse search

2 people found dead in Wylie home, police investigating

WYLIE, Texas - Wylie police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a home on Saturday.

Officers were called out to the 3500 block of Hibiscus Drive for a reported shooting just after noon.

The person who called police said they saw two people dead.

Responding officers found a man and woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims are both Wylie residents, but their names have not yet been released.

Investigators believe there is not an "ongoing threat" to the community.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.