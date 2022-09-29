2 pedestrians in Lewisville killed while crossing the street

article

Two people were killed while trying to cross the street in Lewisville earlier this week.

According to the Lewisville Police Department, it happened around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of FM 3040 and Rockbrook Drive.

Police said 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were trying to cross FM 3040 when a driver hit them.

The driver stopped and called for help, but Conforto and Flores did not survive.

Police said they are still investigating the case, but it will likely be ruled an accident.

They do not believe alcohol was a factor.