Argument between teens leads to shooting in Lewisville

An argument between two teenagers earlier this week led to a shooting at an apartment complex in Lewisville on Wednesday.

Police said one teen told the other he would come over to his house and shoot him in the knee.

On Wednesday, that teen went to the other teen's house, fired a shot that grazed the other teen's knee.

A second bullet went into the wall.

The shooter then ran off but was later taken into custody.

The teen's injuries are not life threatening.