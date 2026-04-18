2 pedestrians hit, driver charged overnight in Fort Worth

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The Brief Two people were hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Fort Worth Saturday morning. The incident happened around 12:10 a.m. in the 200 block of North Houston Street. The driver of the vehicle was charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle



Fort Worth police said two pedestrians were taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened in the 200 block of North Houston Street around 12:10 a.m. Saturday.

Police said two people were struck by a vehicle. The pedestrians were treated at the scene by Fort Worth Fire before being taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on two charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

What we don't know:

The name of the person arrested has not been released.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

The accident is being investigated by the traffic investigation unit to determine the cause of the crash.