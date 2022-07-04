2 officers shot near 4th of July concert, fireworks in Philadelphia, police say

Two police officers suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds when gunfire erupted at a large 4th of July fireworks display in Philadelphia.

A massive police presence responded to the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street around 10 p.m. where a massive crowd gathered to watch a concert headlined by Jason Derulo followed by a firework show.

Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Another officer, a member of the Montgomery County bomb squad, was shot in the right shoulder.

A photo shared with FOX 29 by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 boss John McNesby shows a bullet stuck in the officer's hat.

A bullet lodged in the hat of a Philadelphia police officer who suffered a non-fatal graze wound to the head during a firework display on July 4th. Credit: John McNesby

"It is miraculous the fact that the round stopped in his hat," Outlaw said. "I think initially it went up the inside and hit his forehead and then the round stopped in his hat."

A law enforcement source told FOX 29's Dave Kinchen the shooting happened somewhere behind a Ferris wheel erected on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Both officers were taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition, according to police. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters at a midnight press conference that both officers were treated and released from the hospital.

Officials did not report the name of the injured officers, but Outlaw said the highway patrol officer is 36-years-old and the Montgomery County officer is 44-years-old.

The gunfire caused the massive crowd to scatter in the middle of the fireworks display, which added more confusion to an already chaotic situation.

No arrests have been reported and police have not said what sparked the gunfire. Outlaw said investigators are working on tips and urged the public for any information.

The Philadelphia Police Department has established a reunion center at the Free Library of Philadelphia for loved ones who may have been separated during the chaos.

A large contingent of police officers, including FOP boss John McNesby and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, headed to the hospital where the two injured officers were brought.

"It was a laid back chill day," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "But we live in America and the Second Amendment, and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everyone they can carry a gun anywhere they want."

Kenney candidly spoke about the frustration he's felt as Mayor, at one point telling reporters that he's looking forward to not being mayor anymore.

"I'm waiting for something bad to happen all the time," Kenney said. "I'll be happy when I'm not mayor, so I can enjoy some stuff."