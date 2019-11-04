2 murder suspects escape from central California jail through hole in bathroom ceiling

Officials say two men charged with murder were able to escape from a central California jail early Sunday.

Authorities say the two inmates had ties to different gangs and escaped through a hole less than two feet wide.

On Monday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office released a series of photos detailing the escape. They say the inmates managed to take advantage of a blind spot in the housing unit surveillance.

A hole is cut into the ceiling of a bathroom inside the jail.

The exterior of the Monterey County jail is surrounded by barbed wire, but authorities say the inmates escaped through a hatch in the construction area where there wasn't any barbed wire.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office warned that the fugitives should be considered dangerous.



Authorities say 21-year-old Santos Fonseca and 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar had been behind bars since 2018 and were awaiting trial on murder counts and "numerous other felony charges" in separate cases.

The Californian newspaper in Salinas reports that Fonseca is accused of killing two men in two different shootings in June 2018.



The newspaper says Salazar was arrested in the shooting death of man who was driving with his girlfriend and young son in October 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report